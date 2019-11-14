LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $2 million gift from a Kentucky coal magnate will enable the University of Louisville to add two business professors and other staff at its Center for Free Enterprise.
U of L said in a news release that the gift will help the center "continue to explore the role of entrepreneurship in advancing the wellbeing of society."
Specifically the university said it will use the money to expand the center's "already robust research and teaching capacity by adding two tenure-track faculty members in entrepreneurship and up to five doctoral fellows, plus staff for the center." U of L officials told WDRB Media via email that the center currently has one tenure-track faculty member and no doctoral fellows.
The university got the $2 million from the Joseph W. Craft II Foundation. Craft, a Hazard-native and graduate of the University of Kentucky, is president, CEO and chairman of Alliance Resources Partners LP, "the second-largest coal producer in the eastern" U.S., according to the release.
Craft said the center "is tackling seemingly intractable problems with a fresh perspective and innovative solutions.
"It gives students the opportunity to work alongside university scholars to discover how the free enterprise system in the United States preserves our freedom and contributes to the prosperity needed to apply critical thinking to solve the challenges in their own lives, their communities and the world."
The university launched the center in 2015 with the help of $4.6 million from John H. Schnatter, the founder and then-CEO of Louisville-based Papa John's Pizza. The center previously bore Schnatter's name, but it was removed after the CEO made a racial slur and was ousted from the company he founded.
The center has hosted speakers on topics including cryptocurrency, the transformation of China and criminal justice reform.
U of L President Neeli Bendapudi said the institution's students benefit from the rich experiences the center provides.
"We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to inspire our community's future business leaders through these generous gifts."
Related Stories:
- University of Louisville to pay John Schnatter $9.5 million to release stadium naming rights
- Swift fallout for 'Papa' John Schnatter after admitting use of racial slur
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.