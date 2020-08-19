LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic has increasingly forced many schools to move to an online learning environment, the University of Louisville is giving out laptops to qualifying students.
According to a news release from U of L, the school's "Keys to Success" program has begun distributing 700 laptops to students who qualify. Those Dell 3300 13-inch laptops are equipped with webcams, microphones and speakers.
The Keys to Success program is part of the university's Student Success Center.
"I am unbelievably grateful for this program and the people making these laptops available to students like me," Hope Patrick, a junior music therapy major, said in a statement.
Patrick lost her summer job because of COVID-19. She said she was unable to afford to upgrade her outdated computer before her online classes begin.
Fall classes at U of L will be entirely online, or will be a "hybrid," a combination of online and in-person classes.
"This is the first time we've been able to anticipate technology needs," Provost Beth Boehm said in a statement. "Spring's swift pivot to remote learning made it clear that the digital gap is real, and so we wanted our students to have the technology necessary to do all the work in a hybrid or online environment."
The school said freshmen and incoming/transfer students with the greatest financial need were the first to be offered an invitation to apply for one of the laptops. The Student Success Center will expand invitations to continuing second- and third-year students in the next phase.
For more information, e-mail Katie Adamchick, interim director of the Student Success Center, at katie.adamchick@louisville.edu.
