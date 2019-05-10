LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At 34 years old, Nate DeSpain will become a college graduate Saturday morning when he crosses the stage at KFC Yum! Center during the University of Louisville's commencement.
But it's only happening because of what should have been a forgettable moment 15 years ago.
"It was that moment," DeSpain remembered. "A defining moment for me in my life."
In spring of 2004, DeSpain had just graduated high school and went to the hospital to see the grandmother who helped raise him.
"She looked at me and asked the same thing most grandparents want to know: 'What do you want to do now after high school?'" he recalled. "And I gave her generic response. I gave her something you're supposed to say to your grandma. 'I'm going to go to college.' And she looked happy about it. She smiled."
DeSpain had told her a white lie, at best.
"I was like a super-senior. I struggled with a lot of work," he said. "I had no financial security. I had no income coming in."
He also had no interest in college until things changed, that very day, when his grandmother suddenly died.
"We don't have an expiration date on us, you know, but I wasn't ready to say bye yet," DeSpain said. "I thought that I had more time."
He was immediately eaten with guilt.
"I didn't want that to be the last thing that I said to her was a lie," he said.
So, after plenty of thought, he decided the G.I. Bill was his ticket to college. He enlisted with the Marine Corps and spent time in both Japan and San Diego after grueling boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.
Years later, he made it back to Louisville, where he remembers the day in 2017 when he got a letter in the mail from U of L.
"I opened it up, and I ran to my love of my life, and I ran to her and was like, 'Look! I got it! I did it! It happened!'" he remembered gleefully.
Two years later, a life once in doubt is now ripe for a bright future.
During his time at U of L, he fell in love with the science of using geospatial technology to track the paths of storms and tornadoes. His thesis helped correct the course of a deadly 1890 tornado that sliced through downtown Louisville. He even spent days tracking tornadoes across the country. One day, he hopes to continue that love by working with the National Weather Service.
But his future only looks promising because of a promise he made 15 years ago. Saturday, when he stands up to walk across the stage, he said his grandmother, though deceased, will still be with him.
"I don't think she'd say anything. I think she'd just hug me," DeSpain said. "You're the gatekeeper to your own destiny."
