LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — U of L Health is asking people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma to help fight the novel coronavirus.
The university asked the those who have recovered to donate plasma at the Kentucky Blood Center, which is holding collection drives Thursday and Friday at its Hillview location, on Antle Drive.
Donors must have a positive COVID-19 lab test and be symptom free for a minimum of 28 days to participate, according to a news release from U of L Health. Individuals who have been symptom free for at least 14 days may participate if they supply a positive COVID-19 test and a negative lab test confirming they are no longer infected.
Researchers say the convalescent plasma from recovered patients has antibodies that may help fight the virus.
