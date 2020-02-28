LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Health is making nurses with specialized sexual assault training available 24 hours a day at hospitals across the region.
University Hospital sees nearly 400 sexual assault victims a year, and it has a special room for these vulnerable patients who often need a detailed forensic exam that can take between two and four hours to complete.
"You see a lot of things," said Vicki Yazel, the assistant coordinator of SAFE services at the hospital. "You see a lot of tough situations."
Yazel said the care sexual assault victims receive can make all the difference.
"That is really the start of their healing process," she said. "It starts here at the hospital. It starts with the first encounter that they have."
Certified sexual assault nurse examiners, often known as SANE nurses, are an important piece of the puzzle. The nurses complete 100 hours of specialized training.
"We have training in evidence collection, injury identification and also how to testify in court proceedings,"said Amanda Corzine, clinical coordinator for SAFE services.
University Hospital used to have a handful of SANE trained nurses, but now, it has 20.
"Having a SANE nurse can make a world of difference to the victims," Corzine said. "We are able to devote our care to them while they're here. They're our only patient. We care for them one-on-one to complete the exam."
The training allows staff to treat using methods that won't re-traumatize victims.
"Their emotional well-being is as important as the evidence that we could collect," Corzine said.
The hospital recently became SANE ready, guaranteeing a SANE nurse is available 24 hours a day. U of L Health hopes to expand on that and have SANE nurses in its facilities across the region later this year.
"Any patient should be able to walk into a hospital all throughout the city and be able to have a SANE nurse ready to see them and provide that care," Yazel said.
University Hospital is also holding a training session next week to get more nurses SANE certified.
