LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer at U of L Health, said there is still much work to be done to determine the long-term impact of COVID-19.
Smith said that while pandemic has lasted for several months, it still hasn't been enough time to accurately determine what lasting impacts the virus has.
“I know it seems like we’ve been going through this forever now, but it’s just been a few months," Smith said in a media briefing Monday. "We are just beginning to understand some of the long-term consequences are for the patients that have been effected by COVID.”
Studies from health officials around the country show that the disease has an impact on even those who don't contract it. Many suffer from grief, depression and anxiety, among other things, due to fear of getting the virus, social distancing or quarantining, etc.
Though there are some people who recover quickly from a bout with COVID-19, there are patients who are hospitalized for lengthy periods of time. Smith said he knows there are longer effects on those patients for that reason alone.
“One of the things that I remind everyone is that anyone who has been in the hospital for a long period of time, weeks for example, or have been in the ICU for that period of time, there is always some kind of long term debility that carries with it," he said.
Ultimately, however, those effects aren't clear either.
"It may be something minor, but it may be something significant," Smith said.
The uncertainty and questions regarding the long-term and psychological impacts shine a light on the need for more research into patients even after recovery, health professionals said.
It's something U of L Health said it's working to do a better job of.
“We need to follow patients that are admitted to the hospital in particular more carefully as we move through the overall course to this disease," Smith said.
