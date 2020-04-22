LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A U of L Health employee is playing a key part in the fight against COVID-19 in New York.
Kossie Fandoumi, a lab technician who is on the microbiology team at U of L Hospital, is testing plasma samples on the US-NS Comfort, the hospital ship in New York City.
He said he was only given a few days notice, but it was an easy decision.
"It's a great honor," Fandoumi said. "It's a great honor to be here representing the Navy, representing the Reserve, representing Louisville Hospital as well."
Fandoumi will be deployed for at least two months while his wife and young daughter stay in Kentucky. He's been serving in the Navy Reserves for 10 years and is also a full-time lab tech at the Louisville VA Medical Center.
