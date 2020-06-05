LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L Health is creating a nursing scholarship in Breonna Taylor's name.
The Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund in nursing will cover full tuition and fees for a four-year degree, with preference granted to black women who are Kentucky residents, the institution said in a news release.
The fund was created with 100% participation by U of L Health board members and announced Friday by members of the university’s Black Student Union.
Taylor, a black woman and emergency room technician, was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers March 13 during a raid on her apartment. Her family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Kentucky State Police and the FBI are investigating the killing. Taylor would have turned 27 on Friday, June 5.
"Breonna was a member of our UofL Health family," UofL Health CEO Tom Miller said in the release. "We grieve her loss, but we are hopeful her legacy can inspire meaningful change. This scholarship is part of an overall commitment to ensure diversity in our workforce and develop ongoing plans to eliminate racial inequality in health care."
University President Neeli Bendapudi said the unanimous participation from board members in establishing the fund shows that Taylor’s life continues to affect the community.
"While I didn’t know Breonna, I have learned that she was a wonderful person and a health care hero," Bendapudi said. "Our hope is that this scholarship will provide the opportunity for another phenomenal young black woman to follow in Breonna’s footsteps."
Contributions to the scholarship fund can be made here.
