LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L Health will offer free coronavirus testing in downtown Louisville, south Louisville and Bullitt County beginning this week.
The sites will offer appointments daily beginning Thursday, with appointments opening on Tuesday.
U of L Health partnered with the state on the testing sites, which are replacing the drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites recently shut down by Kroger.
“When Gov. Beshear requested more testing, we knew U of L Health had the expertise, and locations, to meet the demand," Chief Medical Officer Jason Smith said.
U of L Health setting up three locations for testing to replace Kroger drive-through sites. The phone number will not be active until tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6eZpZxVBaA— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) August 3, 2020
Anyone can make appointments at one of the three sites:
- Downtown at the corner of Brook and Liberty streets
- U of L Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital
- U of L Health in Bullitt County
Smith said U of L Health nurses will administer the tests to help with getting accurate results.
"One of the biggest determinants of getting an accurate test is the appropriate administration of that nasal swab," he said.
Smith also said getting results back quickly will be key, and he expects a 2-3 day turnaround time at these sites. He said the hope is to have up to 1,000 tests per day available at these locations.
"One of the things we need in order to get ahead of this and figure out where the outbreaks are occurring is more community testing," Smith said.
To make an appointment, call 502-588-0414. The phone lines opened Tuesday. Appointments will begin Thursday.
