LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Healthcare is expanding its COVID-19 testing sites in Jefferson and Bullitt counties.
The outpatient testing for U of L Physicians patients will begin this week at the U of L Health Medical Center Northeast and U of L Health Medical Center South.
The university wants to make testing more accessible for those in northeastern Jefferson County and in Bullitt County. The testing sites will also be dedicated to any U of L Health patients who are scheduled for upcoming surgical procedures.
“We know that testing is critical in helping to determine the prevalence of this virus throughout our community,” said Dr. Hugh Shoff, chief quality officer at U of L Health. “Expanding our testing to Medical Center Northeast and Medical Center South will allow our patients easier access to testing and help us learn more about COVID-19.”
U of L health now has five drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites. The three other locations are downtown, at the Park DuValle Community Center and U of L health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
