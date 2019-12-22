LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L Health held it's traditional lighting of the Fox Family menorah late Sunday afternoon to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.
The lighting is in honor of Hilda Fox, who served as the head nurse at Jewish Hospital prior to her death on the fourth night of Hanukkah in 1956. Several of Fox's nieces and nephews along with her hospital family spent the event remembering her contributions to the community.
"She (Hilda) made sure that every Jewish patient in the hospital was able to celebrate Hanukkah," said family member Lawrence Fox. "So, she would take a Hanukkah menorah to each one of those, hence the reason we donated the menorah in her memory."
This was the 62nd year for the event.
