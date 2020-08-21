SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new online registration and booking system was launched this week by U of L Health in the hope of reaching more people with it's community testing program.
The program to test the community at large was launched with three sites back on Aug. 6th but as of Friday only around 1200 people had been tested.
There are three locations where testing is available.
- Downtown Louisville - near the corner of Brook and Liberty
- Mary and Elizabeth Hospital - 1850 Bluegrass Ave
- U of L Medical Center South - 1903 W Hebron Lane, Shepherdsville, Ky.
Online appointment and registration just opened this week.
"We've had a very overwhelming amount of phone calls that we've gotten in our system," said. Dr. Hugh Shoff with U of L Health. "So far we've tested 1200 of the general public through that program."
Testing has been available since Aug. 6 but the online appointment portal just opened this week. Appointments are required but the test is free and anyone who wants one is eligible.
"We're hoping to see around 500 to 800 patients a day and that capacity is still there," Shoff said. "We have the ability to ramp up even further if needed.
A number of other drive-thru testing sites are located throughout the state.
