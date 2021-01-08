LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L Health says it has now tested more than 100,000 people for COVID-19.
Despite initial challenges at the beginning of the pandemic, healthcare officials say it is now much easier to navigate the testing process.
U of L Health says it's testing around 500 people at its drive-thru locations daily. Leaders say getting to that point wasn't easy, but was always the goal.
"At first it was the supplies, it was availability, it was where you could go to and everybody has really stepped up to get to the point where we are now, where it is as easy as it is now," said Dr. Hugh Shoff with U of L Health. "This is a point we always wanted to get to."
Free testing will remain available until the end of next month, and likely into the spring as well.
