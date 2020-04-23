LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — U of L Health is echoing a plea to the public that has been heard from other health officials across the country during the pandemic: If you know you're not feeling well, and something could be very wrong, you have to get to a hospital.
People are avoiding local health care facilities because of the COVID-19 outbreak, doctors said, but that decision could be life changing — even deadly.
Kevin Early had to make the tough call last week when he said part of his body was numb when he woke up. When he got to work, his boss noticed something was off and told Early to get to the hospital, where doctors said he had suffered a stroke.
"I feel so bad for nurses and doctors right now that I didn't want to become another burden on them," Early said. "So that was part of it. Part of it was also knowing that there's a bigger chance that I was going to catch something."
Early is out of the hospital after receiving treatment and wants everyone to be aware of common stroke symptoms: vision problems, balance issues and numbness on one side of the body.
