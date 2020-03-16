LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L Health is restricting patient visitors as it continues to monitor the spread of the coronavirus.
The temporary restrictions will be put into place at U of L hospitals "to protect your family members, our staff and the community," U of L Health said in a news release on Monday.
Patients in immunocompromised units — those in transplant or active cancer treatment areas — will be allowed only two visitors, primary family members, at a time. The same goes for those in intensive care units, as well as telemetry and surgical patients.
Only parents and grandparents will be allowed in the maternity and NICU units. Hospital staff will also ask visitors if they have symptoms, including a fever, before entry. Anyone who may have had symptoms recently may be asked not to visit.
Officials say hospital staff will be telling visitors where they can wash their hands and where masks are available if needed. Visitors will also be encouraged to wash their hands as they enter and leave patient rooms.
U of L Health's year-round policy says anyone with a fever, runny nose, body aches or respiratory or gastrointestinal symptoms should not visit patients in the hospital.
Baptist Health has already implemented similar restrictions at its hospitals.
