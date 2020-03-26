LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Health will soon be operating a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the corner of East Liberty and South Brook streets in downtown Louisville.
Tests will be administered by appointment only and will be limited to established U of L Health patients, though it's unclear exactly when the university will begin taking samples at the drive-thru site.
"Directing our high-risk symptomatic patients to this central site accomplishes three important priorities: keeping potential COVID-19 patients from spreading the disease to other patients and staff at provider offices, consolidating our testing resources, and the preservation of PPE," the news release states. "As more testing resources become available to our community, we hope to increase testing availability to others in the community."
Officials say anyone experiencing severe symptoms "that best qualify hospital level care, should still seek care at an emergency room."
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.