LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L Health will offer free coronavirus testing in downtown Louisville, south Louisville and Bullitt County beginning this week.
The sites will offer appointments daily beginning Thursday, with appointments opening on Tuesday.
U of L Health partnered with the state on the testing sites, which are replacing the drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites recently shut down by Kroger.
“When Governor Beshear requested more testing, we knew UofL Health had the expertise, and locations, to meet the demand," said Chief Medical Officer Jason Smith.
U of L Health setting up three locations for testing to replace Kroger drive-through sites. The phone number will not be active until tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6eZpZxVBaA— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) August 3, 2020
Anyone can make appointments at the downtown testing site, at the corner of Brook and Liberty Streets; at U of L Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital; or U of L health in Bullitt County. Officials said other testing sites are under consideration.
To make an appointment: 502-588-0414.
U of L health officials did not say how long it would take to get test results, noting that it will depend on "lab capacity."
