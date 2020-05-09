LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville held a "digital first" graduation for students Saturday.
The online ceremony featured several video messages, from university President Neeli Bendapudi college deans, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a U of L alum.
"There's one thing the virus can never change. And that's the potential each of you have to make a difference," McConnell said in his message to the grads.
Saturday also marked the launch of a special website for U of L's Class of 2020. The site includes tributes, graduate profiles and online versions of traditional commencement activities.
The Cardinal Marching Band and Cardinal Singers also recorded some performances.
A formal graduation ceremony will be held in December.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.