LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was an emotional reunion for families who spent time in U of L Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
The hospital hosted its first NICU reunion Saturday afternoon. The event brought together former patients, their families and the medical staff who cared for them.
The Coulter family says the staff made all the difference for their babies. Their twins were both 13 weeks premature and were in the NICU for almost three months.
"It was a rough journey, we really had a hard time. But the nurses and the doctors are unbelieveable, I mean they made the experience so much better," Heather Coulter said.
The hospital's NICU provides care to more than 400 babies sand their families each year.
