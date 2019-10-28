LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you were put in a situation where you had to save someone's life, would you know how?
University of Louisville Hospital hosted a free "Stop the Bleed" training event Monday for about 120 people.
"Unfortunately, in today's world, there seem to be a lot of incidents where there are mass casualties" U of L Trauma Nurse Jodi Marshall said. "So we need to have the person or the bystander to have some sort of training to be able to intervene so we can save more lives."
Since U of L started providing the training in 2016, nearly 3,000 people have participated.
