LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The red carpet was rolled out at Cardinal Stadium on Sunday for cancer survivors.
The event was organized by University of Louisville Hospital and the James Graham Brown Cancer Center for National Cancer Survivors Day.
The survivor's annual conference was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the drive-thru celebration let survivors celebrate at a safe distance.
"Just to celebrate everything they have been through. Everything they still have to get through and just let them know that we support them and we are behind them every step of the way," Whitney Pitman, a nurse practitioner, said.
Cancer patients and survivors decorated their cars for a panel of judge who ranked their favorites and awarded prizes.
Country artist JD Shelburne performed during the event.
