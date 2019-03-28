U of L Hospital surgery team repurposing trash to help the homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Hospital staff members are repurposing surgical sterile wraps to make bedding for the homeless.
A surgical technician, Megan Morrison, said she found the idea on another hospital’s Facebook page and decided to give it a try at U of L. So a team of six women came up with patterns for sewing sleeping bags, tote bags and pillows out of the sterile wraps. And they delivered the first batch to Wayside Christian Mission last week.
“On our way to work every morning, we drive by the overpass and the shelter, and we see everyone sleeping in tents and on blankets on the ground," Morrison said. "The bad and the tragedy we see, we can turn it around and help our community. And help them with stuff that we just throw away.”
The sterile wraps are used to cover the surgical instruments before each surgery. Once the wraps are removed, they’re considered no longer sterile and have to be thrown away.
“So we might as well put them to good use,” Morrison said.
They’re calling themselves the Surgical Repurpose Group. The team is made up of Morrison, Donna Hale, Tara Wright, Jenny Zettwoch, Rhonda Calvert and Kathy Robinson. In their spare time in between their daily duties, the women gather all the usable wraps, clean them of excess tape, cut them, sew them and assemble them. They hope to make enough to deliver ten sets each month to the shelter.
They make sure they use wraps that are not contaminated with any fluids from surgery. So each one creates a clean sleeping bag, tote or pillow. The fabric is also flexible, soft, durable and waterproof.
“It’s perfect,” said Nina Moseley with Wayside Christian Mission. “We very seldom get sleeping bags to pass out. And this is perfect, especially since it is waterproof.”
Wayside is giving out all the items to those who live in homeless camps and tend to need more donations for survival.
“They’re always so grateful whatever we have that can make their life a little bit easier,” Moseley said.
Donna Hale said she hopes other hospitals will see how easy it is to repurpose the wraps and join with them. She said the team would be happy to share the patterns they’ve created, adding that it’s a satisfying and rewarding experience to help others outside the hospital walls.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.