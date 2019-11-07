LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 10 years of offering patients the option of robotic surgery, the University of Louisville recently surpassed the 5,000th surgery mark using its da Vinci Robotic Surgery system.
Hospital officials say patients benefits from using the system include, smaller incisions, less pain, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times. Some of the operations performed have included colorectal surgery, ear, nose and throat surgery, general surgery, gynecologic oncology, gynecology, surgical oncology, urology and urogynecology.
Daniel Metzinger, MD, an associate professor at the University of Louisville School of Medicine and gynecologic oncologist at U of L Hospital, typically performs 400 robotic surgeries annually, according to a written statement from the university.
"Robotic surgery gives us the ability to work in a relaxed console without the difficult ergonomics of standing over a patient with our arms outstretched for hours," Metzinger said in a written statement. "The da Vinci imitates wristed movements with a 3-D camera that provides exceptional vision and improved access to the site of treatment."
Metzinger says robotic surgeries have resulted in "radically better outcomes for patients."
According to its website, surgeons at U of L were the first in Kentucky to use the da Vinci Robotic Surgery to treat patients with colorectal and head and neck conditions.
