LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teaching young women about the careers of the future.
U of L hosted a "Girls Rule STEM+H" Summit on Saturday for over 150 young women in the community.
Ages ranged from eight to 18 years old. They participated in hands-on workshops and activities taught by university students and faculty.
The event demonstrated the kinds of careers available in the science, technology, engineering, math and health fields.
"Usually girls aren't as involved in these kinds of fields, so it's really important to get more involved in the sciences," U of L student Carly Hanks said.
This was the first year the event included health education and careers.
