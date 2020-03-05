LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homeless Louisville veterans will soon have a warm place to sleep thanks to a group of University of Louisville students.
Students in the school's interior design program are designing tiny homes made from large shipping containers. The homes populate a new community for homeless vets created by the Veteran's Club. That community, called Camp Restoration, will be located just off of Dixie Highway, near Stuart Avenue. It will consist of 25 tiny homes, a community center and a wellness center for veterans and their families.
On Thursday morning, the design students shared their ideas with Jeremy Harrell, founder and chief executive of the Veteran's Club. Harrell said the students are challenged with more than just designing a tiny dream home. Each home has to be tailored to veterans who may have PTSD or other mental challenges.
"For example, the exits. The exits have to be there," he said. "The ability to go from one room to the other has to be there ... Safety is a big deal, right? And we want to provide that for them, and they often don't have that, being homeless."
Harrell said he was absolutely floored with the designs he saw. Some or all of them will be selected for the community.
Each veteran will get at least a year to live for free in the community, but they must meet requirements while they're there. After a year, the Veteran's Club hopes the residents are able to get out and live on their own.
The Veteran's Club, along with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other community members, will break ground on the project Friday. They hope to have veterans actually living in the homes sometime in 2021.
