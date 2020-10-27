LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville's Trager Institute is joining a nationwide group to help nursing homes fight the coronavirus.
The national Nursing Home COVID-19 Action Network wants to enroll long-term care facilities across the country. So far, U of L said 150 homes signed up to take part in training.
The aim is to give nursing homes practical information, skills and resources to protect residents and staff from COVID-19.
Training is one hour a week, online, for 16 weeks.
Nursing homes who take part could get $6,000 in compensation.
