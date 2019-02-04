U of L launches investigation into suspended fraternity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville fraternity has been suspended, and it's not the first time the house has been under investigation.
According to the university, an investigation into Tau Kappa Epsilon is underway.
Both U of L and the national TKE Fraternity have placed the group on an interim suspension.

The school would not comment on the the reason.
According to the Louisville Cardinal, the fraternity was under investigation in 2015 due to allegations of hazing.
