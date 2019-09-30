LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Lottery says it has been helping students in the state go to college for 20 years.
The Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship, also known as the KEES program, was started two decades ago, and is funded completely by proceeds from the Kentucky Lottery.
Since it started, more than $3.4 billion has gone to KEES and other Lottery-funded programs.
The University of Louisville celebrated the 20th anniversary of the program Monday morning.
"It's bigger than just the money," said Elliott Kelly Jr., a student. "It's bigger than giving someone an opportunity. What it does is it motivates people to do better. It shows people that they are worthy and that's the best way to invest in somebody, is through their education."
Officials say one in five Kentucky residents has now received a scholarship or grant paid for by lottery proceeds.
