LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville basketball is making waves in a special poolside workout.
Coach Chris Mack shared this video on Twitter of his players completing a series of passes before dunking the ball in the pool.
The freshmen need to work on their passing so we got in a little practice. However I’m not counting it as part of our 4 court hours this week! 😜 pic.twitter.com/fDHZ7HH6OV— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) July 14, 2019
Mack joked that the poolside drill will not count towards the team's four hour limit of on the court practice.
