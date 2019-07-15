u of l basketball pool trick shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville basketball is making waves in a special poolside workout.

Coach Chris Mack shared this video on Twitter of his players completing a series of passes before dunking the ball in the pool.

Mack joked that the poolside drill will not count towards the team's four hour limit of on the court practice.

