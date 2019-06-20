LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is exploring a closer partnership with Norton Healthcare for pediatric services.
The U of L board of trustees on Thursday approved preliminary plans for the deal. U of L faculty doctors already provide services at Norton facilities, primarily Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville.
But under the proposed partnership, they would be joint employees of Norton and the university.
Further details about the plans were not immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.