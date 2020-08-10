LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free COVID-19 testing started Monday and will continue through Aug. 21 at four University of Louisville locations, including Cardinal Stadium on Floyd Street.
The testing is only for students and staff as the school is exactly one week from starting in-person classes on Aug. 17.
Testing is free with or without insurance, but during a news conference Monday, U of L President Neeli Bendapudi said testing isn't the only tool being used to protect students and staff from COVID-19.
"The safest thing to do is: a mask, physical distance, and good hygiene -- washing your hands," Bendapudi said. "With testing, it's fine, but it can create a false sense of security, which we're seeing. Because I could be tested right now -- you see our facility -- and then walk out and get exposed."
Students do not have to take a test to return to school, but anyone with symptoms is encouraged to do so. The school will be enforcing social distancing, and students and staff will be required to wear face coverings. Bendapudi says anyone who does not wear a mask will be asked to leave.
Aliyah Swanson, a U of L freshman, is one of those who got tested.
"I do think it is smart that they are taking the best precautions to make sure that everyone is safe," she said.
U of L partnered with Bluewater Diagnostics Lab, a local company that's running the testing sites. Although some test results are taking days and even weeks to get back, Bluewater said it's able to turn results around in just 2-3 days. Dina English, the company's director of business development, hopes the testing, along with the school's guidelines, will give students and staff confidence as they head back to class.
"The testing provides a peace of mind for the students and staff, in order to know, 'Hey, we were able to get that test and now I know that I'm negative and I know that my roommate is negative,'" English said. "And it's just a peace of mind, and the security that comes from knowing that everyone had the accessibility to get the test."
Appointments for testing are encouraged but not required. All students and staff must be wearing a mask and have their school ID and insurance card in hand. Insurance is not required for the free test, but those who have it should bring their insurance card.
Right now, there are no official plans to continue testing after Aug. 21, but Bluewater says it could be a possibility.
