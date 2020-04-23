LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is planning to decontaminate used N95 respirators for medical facilities in the area, so they can be used multiple times.
The respirators protect health care workers from up to 95 percent of small particles, including viruses.
U of L's N95 Decontamination Program will begin next week, sterilizing up to 7,000 N95 masks per day using a device that produces vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP), according to a news release from the University of Louisville. The masks are normally discarded after a single use, but because of shortages during the pandemic, the CDC has green lighted reusing masks that have been decontaminated using approved procedures.
In the news release, Leslie Sherwood, D.V.M., assistant vice president for research services and director of research resources facilities at U of L, says less than 100 of the Bioquell VHP devices being used to sterilize masks are currently in use in the U.S. The device uses vaporized hydrogen peroxide that destroys bacteria and viruses in the air and on surfaces, and can decontaminate the contents of an entire room.
Once the used masks have been decontaminated, they're hung and placed on wire shelves, arranged so every surface is fully exposed to air. The entire room is then treated with VHP for 1-2 hours. The VHP is then allowed to dissipate for another 4-5 hours.
After treatment with VHP, the masks are inspected for damage, staining or deformities. They're then "tally" marked on the strap to indicate they have been decontaminated, and boxed to be returned to the facility that sent them.
Once used masks have 20 tally marks, they're discarded.
U of L officials say being able to reuse the masks will boost supplies for local health care providers, first responders and community organizations such as nursing homes.
