FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi and some of her top aides defended their decision to absorb the money-losing KentuckyOne Health system in Louisville and implored lawmakers to follow through on a key piece of their financing plan: a proposed $50 million infusion from state government.
U of L closed on the purchase of Jewish Hospital and the other KentuckyOne Health properties, which are now being rebranded as U of L Health, on Nov. 1, even without assurance that the $50 million from the state would be approved in the 2020 legislative session, which starts in January.
Before a Kentucky legislative committee on Tuesday, Bendapudi cast the appropriation as a good use of tax dollars to preserve thousands of jobs at Jewish Hospital, which might have closed without the university’s help, and to preserve the hospital’s adult organ transplant programs used by Kentuckians far beyond Louisville.
She said the university avoided a “catastrophic” impact on its medical school, research status and the Louisville community by keeping Jewish from closing.
.@UofLPresNeeli beginning testimony to Ky legislative committee on KentuckyOne Health takeover and requested $50m state support pic.twitter.com/AOTdeTmKR0— Chris Otts (@christopherotts) November 19, 2019
Some lawmakers expressed concerns about fairness, saying struggling rural hospitals aren’t being bailed out by the state.
Andrew McNeill, a former budget official in the administration of Gov. Matt Bevin and now director of the free-market Americans for Prosperity Kentucky, told lawmakers that the U of L arrangement could become another KentuckyWired, with an unending commitment of tax dollars once the state gets involved.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.