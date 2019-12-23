LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holidays can be especially hard if you've lost a loved one, and a health professional said people should make sure they have a support system to inhibit anxiety and depression.
"This can be a really difficult time of the year for many people. It can bring up a lot of old memories and triggers for people," said Kelly Gillooly, director of behavioral health outreach at U of L Peace Hospital.
On top of the pressure that already comes with the holidays, grief during the holidays can feel unbearable.
"There's the expectation that everyone be happy and it's the most wonderful time of the year, and when you're not feeling that way, you can feel very isolated," said Gillooly.
She suggests paying attention to subtle symptoms of anxiety or depression in yourself or others.
"If you're noticing that you're sleeping more or you're sleeping less or you're more irritable or people that are close to you, they've come to you and say that they're concerned. It can affect your diet," said Gillooly. "The extreme would be you're starting to have thoughts of wanting to hurt yourself."
That could require a trip to the hospital or a call to the suicide prevention hotline. Before it gets to that point, there could be some ways to try to feel relief.
"It's important that if you've experienced grief or a loss around the holidays that you try to find some type of support system," said Gillooly, like going out of your way to spend time with a family member, friend, neighbor or any loved one.
U of L Peace Hospital is open 24/7, along with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
