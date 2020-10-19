LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has laid out its plan for the upcoming spring 2021 semester.
Classes will start on Jan. 11. Students will only get two days for spring break this year: March 4-5.
In a letter to students, university officials said this move aligns with all other Kentucky universities in canceling or reducing spring break to keep students safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, citing health officials who consider spring break travel to be "highly risky" during the pandemic.
