LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Police said it caught the man behind several robberies and a sexual assault on campus.
The university's police department said Alfred Kesseh, 21, was arrested early Monday morning.
Investigators said he robbed and sexually assaulted a student at Cardinal Towne Apartments on campus last week. He's also accused of another robbery down the street at University Pointe Apartments.
U of L Police say Kesseh is not affiliated with the university.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.