LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville Athletics Department is making plans to adjust its ticket and donation options if the 2020-21 athletic season is disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a Friday announcement, the Cardinal Athletic Fund (CAF) plans to provide three options if the 2020 fall season or any portion of the home schedule is not played. Those options include:
- Credit accounts to be used for tickets or donations
- Forward to the 2021 season
- Refunds of any affected payments
"During this uncertain time, CAF is offering a reward for many U of L donors and season ticket holders," the news release states. "For the first time since establishing the priority point system in 2004, fans have the opportunity to receive double the CAF priority points (2 points per $100) for any seat related or philanthropic donation made during the 2020-21 season. CAF priority points are used primarily to determine NCAA Tournament and Bowl game ticket assignment, as well as many other benefits."
The 2020 football donation and ticket deadline for fans has been extended from May 1 to June 1, according to the news release. For fans looking to spread out football seat donation and ticket payments, in order to assist in making the payment lower during this period, the new six-month payment plan will begin in May and end in October.
A four-month payment plan beginning in May and ending in August is also available for fans looking for printed tickets.
The regular donation deadline for men's basketball has been extended to June 1. The ticket deadline has also been extended to Oct. 1.
A new nine-month payment plan begins in May and ends in January for fans looking to spread out the man's basketball seat donation and ticket payments. A six-month payment plan for men's basketball donation and ticket payments is also available, giving fans full access to all games by Oct. 1.
To sign up on a payment plan, CLICK HERE.
Anyone who needs assistance can e-mail the Athletic Ticket Office at tickets@gocards.com or text or call at 502-852-5151.
Anyone wishing to discuss possible payment plans can e-mail the Cardinal Athletics Fund at caf@louisville.edu.
