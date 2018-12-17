LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville says mold recently found in one of its dorms is not a health concern.
Last month, images surfaced of mold in Threlkheld Hall.
U of L President Neeli Bendapudi said a city health inspector has examined each room where complaints of mold have been made. She said that inspector told her the mold discovered was not a health hazard.
She also said it's not black mold but condensation mold.
"I didn't even realize there were that many varieties," she said. "Believe me, I've spent my time studying it. So it's really about a place where students might unintentionally block vents. That's what's happening here."
Bendapudi is calling on students to make sure the vents in their rooms are not blocked.
