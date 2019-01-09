LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville political science professor says President Trump's Tuesday night address probably did not sway members of Congress or the public about the need for a wall.
"Both sides would probably be smart to separate the wall from the other parts of the shutdown that they agree is time to end," said Dr. Jasmine Farrier. "So in politics, there's something better than compromise, and that's called common ground."
Dr. Farrier also says she doubts the president would declare a national emergency to get border wall funding.
The president has threatened to do so in the past.
Even if President Trump does decide to declare a national emergency, she says getting that money could be a long and drawn-out process.
