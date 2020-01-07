LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A handwritten letter filled with racism, hate and anger was sent to a University of Louisville professor.
Dr. Ricky Jones, chair of the Pan-African Studies at U of L, shared the letter that was waiting for him after the Christmas break.
"'You boat-lip, blue gum, nappy haired n*****,'" Jones said as he read excerpts from the letter.
If a picture can be worth a thousand words, the letter can paint a vivid picture of hate and racism.
"'I'm betting you went to college on aid (white's money),'" it read.
Despite the hate and anger spewing from the letter, Jones said he wasn't angry.
"It's not my first rodeo," he said. "I've gotten hate mail for years. With all of the racism, homophobia and negativity in the world, if I am not pissing people like that off and getting hate mail, I'm doing something wrong."
The letter included a local return address but was postmarked in Nashville, Tennessee.
"Some people are really disturbed by hate mail," Jones said. "I find most of it kind of funny."
But some of the writer's words are disturbing, shocking and invoke anything but laughter.
"I think it is important that people know that folks like this still exist," Jones said.
Jones shared the letter on Facebook and Twitter. Since then, hundreds of people have responded, "from parents, grandparents, blacks, whites, Asian, Hispanic and other. I thought that was incredible," Jones said.
The writer was also critical of a recent article written by Jones.
"I talked about the changing face of America," he said. "That we have generations of people, across lines of race — you know, black, white and other — who don't harbor the same sentiments, the same negative sentiments toward one another. And I said, 'they're producing beautiful sun-kissed babies.' I mean, these beautiful multiracial babies."
The author of the letter wrote to Jones, "You show me a beautiful half n***** and I will kiss your black a**."
"Just getting angry doesn't do anything," Jones added.
So, instead of getting angry, Jones and his Twitter followers accepted the challenge, and within a few hours, dozens responded to the hashtag #RickLoveTheKids, sharing pictures of children.
"Some of the pictures of those kids, man, are just absolutely incredible," Jones said. "You look at that feed, and it shows you what America is going to look like, and it's encouraging."
Jones said he's patiently waiting for a response.
"He said if I showed him a picture of some beautiful half-black kids, he would kiss my butt," Jones said. "So I'm waiting for the smooches."
Jones used the pictures to create and share a video on social media. And he also said if the writer had a change of heart, he would gladly forgive and embrace him.
