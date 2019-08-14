LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville now officially owns a string of cabooses.
The train cars are parked near Cardinal Stadium and are popular with football tailgaters.
In the past, a private company has owned them and has leased them to fans for tailgating, but on Wednesday, the U of L athletic board approved a deal to purchase the cabooses for $1.5 million.
Athletic Director Vince Tyra says fans will still be able to tailgate at the cars, but some rules will change.
For example, tailgaters will no longer be able to stay overnight in the cabooses.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.