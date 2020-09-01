LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville said it is seeing a low positivity rate of COVID-19 cases on campus.
Two weeks into the semester, more than 14,000 students, faculty and staff have been tested, university officials said.
Of those, 215 tested positive, which is a 1.5% positivity rate.
Officials say in the last seven days, the rate has dropped below 1%. The city of Louisville has a positivity rate of 9.5%.
All students, faculty and staff are required to be tested for the virus by Sept. 4, even if they have tested negative in the last two weeks.
