LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A researcher at the University of Louisville has created a roadmap for people to return to the office as concerns about COVID-19 subside.
Brad Shuck, an inventor and associate professor, calls his four-step plan the "RISE Reintegration Model."
He says before bringing employees back, companies need to consider how their offices will be different than they were before the pandemic shutdown.
"Employee reintegration is coming as it becomes safer to do so," Shuck said, in a statement. "But from an organizational standpoint, that's easier said than done. That's why it's important for companies to think through these factors and develop a proactive, intentional plan."
The plan consists of four "Rs," which Shuck terms as "Reset," "Restart," "Recalibrate" and "Reinvent."
- Reset: Shuck says this step should begin 2-3 months before bringing employees back. It involves companies considering how their offices will be different than they were before the pandemic shutdown.
- Restart: Occurs 1-2 months after companies resume in-person work. Companies should emphasize short-term goals, building a sense of momentum, value and direction, as they allow employees to reacclimate to an office environment.
- Recalibrate: Begins 2-4 months after companies reopen. Companies focus on adjusting business strategy for new information, emerging market norms and a dynamic operating landscape dramatically changed by the global pandemic.
- Reinvent: This phase occurs 4-8 months after bringing employees back, and then every six months for the next three years. Involves taking lessons learned during the pandemic and integrating them into the company's operations. For example, a company might see that employees can work from home effectively, which may lead to giving them more flexibility in office hours.
"With adapting to change, everything comes down to having a plan," Shuck said, in a statement. "By thinking things through and following a clear roadmap, companies give themselves the best chance of coming back better and stronger."
