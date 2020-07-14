LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scientists all over the world are scrambling to find effective treatments for COVID-19 with the hopes of developing a vaccine by early next year.
The trials looking for treatments and vaccines are separate, but the goal is to find at least one vaccine that will work by January, and that doesn't give researchers much time.
U of L held its weekly virtual COVID-19 meeting Tuesday morning. Dr. Paul McKinney, the associate dean for research at the university, attended Tuesday's meeting. He said there are many studies looking into how current drugs could help treat sick patients, but right now, it's too early to know if any of them are 100% effective.
McKinney said one of the most well-known studies is using plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat patients still in the hospital. He said while some doctors have seen success, there's not enough data or results yet.
As for a vaccine, the U.S. is in the midst of "Operation Warp Speed." Its goal is to have 300 million doses of a safe and effective vaccine produced by January. McKinney said there are six vaccine clinical trials happening right now in the U.S. for Operation Warp Speed.
McKinney said it'll be tough to develop a vaccine in the next few months.
"Doing it within a one-year turnaround is unprecedented," McKinney said. "We have to do this very carefully, and it's going to require a lot of field trials, so they're going to need a lot of volunteers. Each of these studies, each of these vaccines, will probably enroll about 30,000 volunteers."
McKinney said one of the most rapidly produced vaccines in the U.S. took several years to complete. That was the mumps vaccine around the mid-1900s.
