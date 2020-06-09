LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville researcher says he has found a correlation between Google searches and COVID-19 cases. Now he says he's using the data to map the spread of the virus.
Dr. Thomas Higgins and other researchers collected Google search data worldwide from the beginning of the year until April: the time frame when the disease rapidly spread. He says he looked specifically at data that included COVID-19 symptom searches.
According to his data, there was a strong correlation between an uptick in searches and a spike in confirmed cases. He says if there was an increase in searches in any given area, about a week later he would likely see an increase in cases. He attributes some of that lag time to the lingering incubation period before a patient starts to experience symptoms and the amount of time it takes to have the case confirmed.
"There's a lot of data," Higgins said. "You imagine millions and millions of people are searching worldwide for different things and we can monitor it...I think it can help to give us a little taste if something is about to increase."
Dr. Higgins says there are outlying factors that could contribute to the correlation he found, such as searches done out of curiosity, but he's confident the data could be helpful to epidemiologists in the future to track other illnesses.
He says he has even found search-to-case correlation from Louisville's search history, and plans to continue looking at the data.
