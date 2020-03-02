LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Researchers in Kentuckiana said they are capable of providing assistance to prevent the novel coronavirus.
There is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, but there is an experimental treatment to fight the illness that is being tested. Scientists at the University of Louisville are following the developments.
In a recent interview, Dr. Forest Arnold, an infectious disease specialist at U of L, told WDRB that his team is ready to handle more than coronavirus patients.
"Remember, Louisville and U of L, I'm proud to say, is one of the places in the United States where we can do the research with the virus and figure out and maybe contribute to a new treatment, a new vaccine," Arnold said.
It is unclear if U of L has had any research requests regarding the novel coronavirus, but Thomas Mitchell, a professor in U of L's Department of Microbiology & Immunology, said the university's researchers have the capability to help.
"Generally, I can tell you that they have terrific expertise getting a virus, putting it into dishes and then trying to find drugs to stop the virus," Mitchell said. "They also participate in the testing of vaccines to see how effective they are. Usually in animal models."
Mitchell, who studies the immune system, said creating a vaccine is a tough task.
"They take usually years. They take lots of money. ... $100 million dollars or more, and that's because there's so much testing that goes in to make sure that No. 1 they are effective, and No. 2 that they're not causing any unexpected side effects," he said.
It's unclear if or when a vaccine to protect against the novel coronavirus will be available, but medical professionals already are learning from the virus.
"With any luck it's going to be kind of a trial run because we are going to be facing these threats somewhat repeatedly over the next many years as emerging viruses keep popping up," Mitchell said.
Health officials said they cannot stress enough that properly washing your hands with soap and water can help prevent you from getting sick.
