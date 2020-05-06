LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville wants to know if there is a correlation between a person's personality and how likely they are to follow social-distancing guidelines.
Michael Cunningham, a professor of communications at U of L, is investigating how personality traits may influence individuals' decisions to take or disregard preventative measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
According to a news release, the university's study seeks answers to questions like: Do extroverts have a harder time social distancing? Are conscientious people more likely to wear face masks?
The study's goal is to identify individuals' risks early and gain an understanding of what triggers their decisions, which could be helpful to people working to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Cunningham said he hopes to find out where certain attitudes and mindsets come from.
"It’s not just whether you’re going to wear a mask," he added, "but the personality factors that are influencing your decision to wear or not wear."
Cunningham worked with a Chicago-based company to create the Coronavirus Behavioral Health Mindset survey, according to a news release. The survey will measure three factors: a person’s individual sense of responsibility to help prevent the spread of the virus, willingness to engage in protective measures and willingness to practice social distancing.
The study is ongoing, and survey participants are anonymous. CLICK HERE if you'd like to take part in the personality survey.
Once participants complete the survey, they will be shown information on the risk of spreading COVID-19, along with possible interventions. They'll be asked to retake the survey a few weeks later to see if anything has changed.
Cunningham hopes to have results from the survey by late May or early June.
