LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville's Exercise Physiology program tops the nation in sports science masters degrees.
The program won first place in a ranking of "50 Best Master's in Sports Science Degree Programs" on Sports-Management-Degrees.com.
Exercise Physiology is part of the Health & Sport Sciences department in the College of Education and Human Development.
Over the last few years, U of L says it has hired world-class faculty, invested in state-of-the-art equipment, and built relationships across campus.
Last year, all 12 students who completed the program were placed in a career after graduation.
Students who complete the program often go on to careers as exercise professionals in the specific fields of strength and conditioning, fitness and corporate wellness, and clinical rehabilitation. Many pursue a PhD, MD, or other terminal degree.
