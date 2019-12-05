LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville first-year head coach Scott Satterfield has been voted the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Coach of the Year.
After losing nine straight to finish last season 2-10 last year, the Cardinals improved to 7-5 overall and 5-3 in league games and earned bowl eligibility by mid-November.
"I'm certainly thankful and honored to be recognized as the coach of the year in the ACC, especially in the conference I grew up watching as a kid," Satterfield said in a release. "I'm proud of my coaching staff who worked so hard to change the culture of this program and put our players in a position to succeed. "
He added, "Lastly, I'm grateful to be able to coach a great group of players who worked so hard since we arrived here last year, and bought into what we are trying to do here at the University of Louisville. I'm so excited to lead this program into the postseason in a few weeks."
Satterfield guided the Cardinals to second place in the division, despite being predicted to finish last before the season.
He received 23 votes from the media and fellow coaches to win the honor. Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall had 17 votes followed by Clemson's Dabo Swinney with 15.
Satterfield took over the Louisville football program following a successful stint at Appalachian State. He faced a rebuilding task with a program that closed the 2018 season with nine consecutive losses and went 0-8 in the ACC.
Satterfield is one of six coaches in NCAA history to win coach of the year honors at one school the previous year and follow it up with a second consecutive award at a different school the following year. Jim McElwain of Florida was the last coach to do it in 2014 and 2015.
