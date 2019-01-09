LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a University of Louisville student was robbed and sexually assaulted Wednesday morning at Cardinal Towne Apartments housing units on U of L's campus.
Police say a man in dark clothing did just that: first showing a weapon, then robbing and sexually assaulting a victim.
"There's easy access to the building honestly, said Cardinal Towne resident Dujuan Thomas. "If they just get through one of those doors, they're in the whole apartment.
"It's disgusting for something like that to happen. For people who force themselves onto others, it's just wrong."
Investigators have some information to go on. They say the suspect is a 5-foot-8-inch, 200-pound black man. U of L police also say they have some surveillance video of him.
"I get alerts about stuff that happens in our area all the time," Thomas said.
In fact, in addition to the alert that went out about where Thomas lives, a second text was sent about another overnight robbery. It happened just down the street at University Pointe Apartments.
There's a similar description on the suspect, but police are not saying if the two incidents are connected.
"We really need something out here that can ensure we're safe," Thomas said.
Right now, all students use a key fob to get into Cardinal Towne Apartments. They can buzz in guests. Many students are also reviewing and renewing some of their own efforts to stay safe.
"I'm just going to continue to be observant of my surroundings, ensuring that I'm safe at all times," Thomas said.
"I carry pepper spray, and I do not walk alone usually at nighttime," added Terri Doby, another U of L student.
University leadership suggests students also avoid texting while on the move, walking with confidence and using public walkways with good lighting.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.